Carl Alton “Pete” Shell
December 19, 1935 –
March 13, 2023
Carl Alton “Pete” Shell is now and forever face to face with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed from this life on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the age of 87, at Cypress Woods Care Center in Angleton.
Pete was born to Charlie and Juanita Shell on December 19, 1935, in Grayson, Louisiana. Shortly after graduating from high school, he moved to Texas seeking work. Lucky for him, Angleton was also home to his future “baby doll”, Avis Ann Turner. The two met, courted, shared their first kiss atop a coon trap, and were wed on June 16, 1957, at First United Methodist Church in Angleton. They would then build a home and family sharing 61 years of life before her passing in June 2019.
Pete worked for Dow Chemical for 36 years and retired in 1992. He was wholly committed to his family by faithfully serving his church, volunteering with the Angleton Band Boosters and readily cheering on the Wildcats at every Friday night lights. He loved traveling, tending his garden, working in his yard and flower beds, building crafts and tinkering with everything in between.
After retirement, Pete and Avis could rarely be found at home in Angleton. Most of their days were spent at local state parks serving as park hosts or traveling to visit family and friends. Pete enjoyed his retirement to the fullest and used his time productively to focus on his many hobbies and projects, and watch Looney Tunes most Saturday mornings. In recent years, he spent precious time with his friends through Actions of Brazoria County and church hopping every Sunday morning to worship with his girls.
Most of all, Pete loved his Lord. He became a Christian in his early 20s and lived each day to share his story and the grace that is offered through salvation in Jesus Christ. In his final days here, he wasted no opportunity to share God’s love and encourage anyone in his path to seek a relationship with the Savior. He longed with anxious anticipation to be in the presence of Jesus and reunited with those who had gone before him. His bright smile surely lit up the heavens upon his arrival.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Juanita Shell; his wife, Avis Shell; his brothers, Carl Elton Shell and James Floweree; his sisters, Frances Walker and Earline Underwood and one grandson, Justin Daniel Flessner.
He is survived by his three daughters and spouses, Larisa and Paul Manning, Jr. of Richwood, Carla and Gary Garland of Angleton, and Christie and Blake Flessner of Damon; three grandchildren and spouses, April and Justin Faul of Angleton, Jarrod and Sarah Manning of Lake Jackson, and Gabrielle and Yash Rojas of Clute; eight great grandchildren Brayden and Carsyn Faul and Aiden Harbor, Rozalyn, Zola and Aveza Rojas, and Stephon and Josephine Manning; sister Lora Ann May of Grayson, Louisiana.
A celebration of life will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the Palms Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Angleton Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palms.
