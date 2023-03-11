Carl Arthur Robbins

Born November 11, 1950 and raised in Lake Jackson, attended Brazosport schools and graduated Van Vleck High School in 1969. He enjoyed life long friendships with Kim Kincannon, John Gary and Harold Johnstone.
Carl earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1973 as a recipient of a full ride mathematical scholarship at Texas A&M after paying his own way through Wharton Jr College holding two jobs to support himself.
In 1995, he obtained his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from UH while working full time to support his family.
Carl spent 45 years in the petroleum research field, specializing in downhole sonic analysis. His name appears on over 100 patents including as chief EE on what is considered the most accurate gain stabilization system ever put into a downhole logging tool which is still widely used some 30 years later. His career began at Wellex, later Haliburton. After first retiring in 2009, he was solicited to work for Pathfinder/Schlumberger as a Senior Scientist until 2018.
Carl was a lifelong avid sportsman, loving time on his boats or on the deer stand. As a proud 7th generation Texan, his appreciation for his heritage was strong and he traveled the Lone Star State extensively enjoying the many historic sites. He even named their Matagorda riverfront home Tadmor II after the ancestral home located just a few miles up the Colorado River. He was an expert in WWII military history and a committed supporter of veteran causes. He and his wife Elizabeth enjoyed frequent travels to Europe and across America, exploring the great cities and traveling the countryside back roads.
On December 23, 2022, Carl passed peacefully in the home he shared with his wife in Weston Lakes having received a stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis less than two months before. He fought cancer bravely till the very end to no-one’s surprise.
Carl is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Robbins; his children, Cynthia Robbins and Frederick Robbins; sister, Leslie Kirkland; and brother, Frederick P. Robbins III.; as well as several beloved cousins; nephews, Kenneth Kirkland and Ricky Robbins; and niece, Renee Langley.
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
Commented