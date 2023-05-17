Carol Sue Gibson, 78, of Angleton, Texas passed away peacefully at her home in Angleton, Texas. She was born on September 15, 1944, in Watsonville, California. She was adopted by her parents: Frank and Betty Jo (Stout) Wood. Carol grew up in Pasadena, Texas.
Carol loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was a devout member of Second Baptist Church in Angleton, where she started “Operation Christmas Child” at the church. So many children have been blessed to have Christmas memories because of Carol and the members of Second Baptist Church. Carol loved to craft, especially making jewelry. She enjoyed bowling with her husband, Clyde whom she married in Pasadena, Texas on June 17, 1967. Clyde and Carol Sue spent the last 55 years together making memories. Carol always had a Bible in her hand. Bible study was one of her favorite past times. Before her home burned down, she had over 50 Bibles that belonged to her. Carol also enjoyed reading when time permitted. Carol Sue loved her family and was loved by her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Moore officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Palms Funeral Home.
Left to cherish Carol’s memory is her loving husband of 55 years, Clyde Wayne Gibson, her daughter Sharron Elizabeth Gibson-Castle and her husband, John, her sisters, Helen Wood and Annie Snelgrove.
Awaiting Carol’s arrival in Heaven was her father, Frank E. Wood, her grandparents, and her sister, Gwenda Buckman.
