Carroll Lawrence Conaway, 74, of West Columbia, Texas, went to be with Jesus on January 12, 2023. Carroll was born on June 30, 1948, in Navasota, Texas, to the late Lawrence and Marie Conaway. Carroll and Judith were married on January 1, 2003.
Carroll battled a brief, but difficult, battle with pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed on December on 22, 2022.
Carroll began his working career for the Post Office in West Columbia. He then began working for Texas New Mexico for the next 13 years. In 1981, Carroll, went to work as an electrician for Phillips 66 Company, where he worked for 26 years.
Carroll was a member of St. John’s Masonic Lodge, and a member of New Shores Church.
Carroll enjoyed his retirement years to the fullest. He was an avid deer hunter. He loved to hunt for the “big buck”, but mostly enjoyed nature. He also enjoyed his Tuesday golfing days. Carroll and Judith were blessed to have taken countless trips together, always admiring God’s creation.
Carroll was “gifted” in fixing just about anything and everything. There was nothing he could not fix and always willing to extend a hand to help others “fix” or “trouble shoot” a problem. He was a humble man, with a gentle spirit.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith; his children, Angie Mickey (Cory) of Canyon Lake, Lacie Fletcher (Cliff) of Angleton, Justin Conaway of Angleton, Julia Bell (Zach) of West Columbia and Jake Badders of West Columbia. He also has six grandchildren, and one great grandchild, as well as nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, June Barber (J.W.) of West Columbia, Texas.
Carroll was preceded in death by his son, John Garrett Conaway, and his parents, Lawrence and Marie Conaway.
Carroll’s wishes were to have no service. He suggests that his friends and family honor his life by enjoying a foot long chili, cheese coney at Sonic.
Contributions may be made in Carroll’s name to Shiners Children’s Texas, Donor Development – Suite 523, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77539, or LovetotheRescue.org.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land, as well as the staff at the Matagorda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bay City and A-Med Hospice for the excellent care that Carroll received.
