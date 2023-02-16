Catherine Jackson
August 21, 1932 –
February 6, 2023
Catherine Jackson went home to be with the Lord on February 6, 2023 at the age of 90. On August 21, 1932, in Stipe, Texas, a beautiful baby girl was born to Joe and Mary Lovelace-Henderson whom they named Catherine Delores Henderson. Catherine graduated from Marshall High School in Angleton, Texas and went on to further her education at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. She accepted Christ in her life at an early age at Burrows Chapel and was a faithful member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
On March 21, 1954, she united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Jackson, a marriage that endured 68 happy years. From this union, she birthed Rodney, Ramone, and Ryan Jackson; and extended her love and care to Willie “Tommy” Jackson, Kenneth Wayne Watson, James Randall, Dwight Jackson and Dorothy Albro. Together, they founded the R.V. Ranch in McBeth, Texas where they promoted rodeos and hosted the South Western Trail Ride Association. Catherine began her career as a dietary aide at Marshall High School and continued to work until retiring from Angleton Head Start. She had a passion for cooking, fashion, crafts, and dancing. Catherine was the first founding treasurer of the South Western Trail Ride Association, and secretary of the McBeth Riding and Charity Club. She was known to have some delicious hot fresh fish in the concession stand at every event held at the R.V. Ranch.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Henderson; siblings, Sofie B. Henderson, Joe M. Henderson, Austin B. Henderson, George R. Henderson, and Rosa Henderson-Bowens; grandson, Rufus Haynes; sons, Willie “Tommy” Jackson, James Randall, Dwight Jackson; and god-son, John M. Heine.
Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her heartfelt memories are her husband, Robert “Bobby” Jackson; three sons, Rodney Jackson (Lucile), of Angleton, Texas, Ramone Jackson (Sonya), of Fresno, Texas, Ryan Jackson (Torre), of Rosharon, Texas; two god-children, Kenneth Watson (Cindy), of Angleton, Texas and Dorothy Albro, of Angleton, Texas; 28 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great- great-grandchildren; and a host of special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 201 South Parrish, Angleton, Texas. The Celebration of her Life, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 29170 County Rd 610, Angleton, Texas with Reverend Joseph Mayes, Pastor Officiating. Interment with will at The Jackson Cemetery in McBeth Community.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas.
