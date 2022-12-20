Charles L Keller

Charles L Keller, age 81, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away December 13, 2022, in Yuma, Arizona.

Charles was Veteran of the U.S. Marines and also a business owner.

His Memorial Services will be held at Foothills Southern Baptist Church at the corner of 40th St. and Foothills Blvd. in Yuma, Arizona.

Arrangements and cremation were handled by and entrusted to Reyes Dombrowski Funeral Home.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.