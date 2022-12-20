Charles L Keller Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles L KellerCharles L Keller, age 81, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away December 13, 2022, in Yuma, Arizona.Charles was Veteran of the U.S. Marines and also a business owner.His Memorial Services will be held at Foothills Southern Baptist Church at the corner of 40th St. and Foothills Blvd. in Yuma, Arizona.Arrangements and cremation were handled by and entrusted to Reyes Dombrowski Funeral Home. 