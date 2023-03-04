Charles Soderman
August 3, 1951 –
February 22, 2023
Spring Branch — Charles
A. (Chuck) Soderman, Sr. age 71, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, surrounded by family at home in Spring Branch, Texas. Chuck was born on August 3, 1951 in Wharton, Texas to Byron and Dorothy Soderman. He grew up in Newgulf, Texas and was a 1969 graduate of Boling High School. Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on active duty. He was stationed in Illinois, Nevada, Thailand and Vietnam from 1970-74. He spent two additional years in the Air Force Reserve, and was honorably discharged in 1976. In 1983, he enlisted in the Army Reserve, serving honorably through 1991. Staff Sergeant Charles Soderman received the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the Air Force Service Medal.
Chuck returned to Texas from the Air Force and soon began what became a thirty-three year career as a process operator and stillman at Phillips 66 Petroleum in the Old Ocean/Sweeny refinery.
Chuck and Debbie married in 1987 in Brazoria and settled in West Columbia to raise 7 of their 9 children. While living in West Columbia, Chuck was a Boy Scout Master, Little League umpire, and after retiring became a Master Gardener. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a skillful car mechanic and handyman and loved working outdoors. Chuck was a great story teller and loved teaching his grandchildren about the past and giving advice about the future. He was a loving husband, father, PawPaw, brother, uncle, cousin, and best friend. Chuck was loved and admired by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 36 years Debbie, and their children: Kristi Soderman, Chad Soderman, Beverly Hopkins (Tim), Adam Walters (Kristina), Charles Soderman, Jr., Sam Soderman (Holly), Emily Walters, Joseph Soderman (Ashley), and Kimberly Onxley; grandchildren: Jordan (Bodie), Bella, Kendall, William, Alex, Lilli, Davis, Weston, Faith, Kyle, Maddox, Violet, Zachary, Quincy, Skyla, Breezie, and Summer; great grandchildren: Liam and Olivia. Also brother Carl Soderman (Alice), sister Ann Soderman, nephew Eric Soderman, niece Cara Soderman, and many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in Chuck’s name to the Master Gardeners of Brazoria County (https://txmg. org/brazoria/), your local VFW or a military charity organization like www.operationmilitarykids. org, or the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Chapel In The Cove, 3674 anglewood Trail, Spring Branch, 78070, (YouTube livestream The Chapel in the Cove) followed by a light lunch in the community center.
Interment with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
