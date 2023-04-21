Charlie Dean Henkes, aka “Gorilla” was born in Eola, Texas on August 28, 1946. He passed away on December 9, 2022 at the age of 76 at his home in Goldthwaite, Texas. Before moving to Goldthwaite, Charlie lived in Brazoria, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; and his sister. Dolores Buesing.
Charlie is survived by his four children, Lori Caldwell, Deborah ‘DeeDee’ Skidmore, Robert Henkes and Melissa Banks; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as his brother, Milton Henkes; sister, Joyce Henkes; and numerous other family members.
Charlie attended McCallum High School in Austin, Texas. In 1966 he moved to Lake Jackson, Texas to pursue his career as a Machinist at Dow Chemical Company. He stayed with Dow until his retirement in December 1996.
Charlie really enjoyed spending time interacting with others; those that knew him well know about how hardheaded he was especially about his thoughts and opinions. People were always welcome to drop in and visit and he never met a stranger.
Charlie was very active in the Jaycees both at the local level and at the state level. He also volunteered with the Brazoria County Fairgrounds for many years. He loved helping and serving others.
In lieu of a funeral, Charlie chose to be cremated and requested a Celebration of Life to be held in Brazoria, Texas at a future date.
