Christopher Michael Toney
March 13, 1991 –
February 19, 2023
Funeral services for Christopher Michael Toney, 31, of Lake Jackson will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home, 2025 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas, with Rev. Marcus Lincoln officiating.
Christopher Michael Toney was born on March 13, 1991, to Brady Holloway and Felicia Harris (Toney) in Lake Jackson, Texas. He departed this life on February 19, 2023, at home in Clute, Texas.
Chris accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age, and first joined Greater First Emmanuel Church under the tutelage of Pastor Rodney Griggs. He later joined New Life Church in Freeport, Texas led by Apostle Eric Ramsey. Chris was strong in his faith and shared that passion with his friends and family, often using his testimony to uplift others in hard times.
Chris was also passionate about horses. After joining FFA in high school, he became a self-taught equestrian who spent the rest of his life working with children and training horses. He helped many children learn to ride horses, and there are countless stories of how he assisted in a child’s very first ride. To many children in the area, he was simply known as “Mr. Chris.” Chris was a kind and generous soul who had an impact on many across the community, and he worked to help community youth at the Boys and Girls Club, Brazosport High School, Ponyland and through equestrian therapy. He was also an excellent cook who loved to feed and fellowship with his friends and family.
Christopher was preceded in death by his nephew Kae’Sen Jenkins, his brother Jalon Laws, his maternal grandfather Thomas Toney Jr. and great grandfather Thomas Toney, as well as great grandparents Roscoe and Delia Hammons.
He leaves to cherish his memory his grandmothers Carolyn Toney and Willie Mae Bryant, great grandmother Helen Toney, as well as siblings Christina Toney, Ca’Shayla Toney, Sierra Sanchez Lewis, Dushay Lewis Jr., Brandon Holloway, Brittany Holloway, Braisia Holloway, Daisia Holloway, Alexis Holloway, Kharter Holloway, Arynn Holloway, Ariyan Holloway, Kharlie Holloway, Dillian Holloway, Zakerrian Mills, Bradrick Kurkendall, LaQuesha Kurkendall, Emanuel Williams, Isaiah Williams, Brandie Holloway, KaShira Holloway, his godchildren Karsen Hawkins, Noah Rogers, Makari Rogers, Elijah Davis and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers: Devin Toney, Dillian Holloway, Brad Holloway, Nunu Mills, Brandon Holloway, Melvin Rogers, Sheldon Burton, Nate Hill and Jay Holloway.
Visitation will be same day as service from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Services will be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/DixonFuneralTX.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
Commented