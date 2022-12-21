Kees

Clydene F. Kees

August 17, 1925 –

December 16, 2022

Clydene F. Kees, 97, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed Friday, December 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 17, 1925, to the late Ida (Linsicombe) and Edward Foreman.

She graduated from West Columbia high school in 1945, and was the 2nd Band Drum Major in 1943, in the history of West Columbia high school.

She married Joe W. Kees November 1944, and they were married for 74 years until he passed away on May 2, 2018. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband , Joe W. Kees ; three sisters, and three brothers.

Clydene is survived by her sons, Steve Kees; Billy Kees and wife, Karen; Gary Kees and wife, Videll; Jack Kees and wife, Paulette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, in West Columbia, Texas. Interment will follow in Old Columbia Cemetery.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.

Pallbearers will be Steve Kees, Billy Kees, Gary Kees, Jack Kees, Roger Kees, and Corby Gotcher.

