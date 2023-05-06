Connie Ann Bickham, 51, of Van Vleck passed away April 30, 2023. She was born September 1, 1971, in Bay City, Texas.
Connie attended Holy Cross Catholic School and graduated from Bay City High School in 1989. She attended Wharton County Junior College (WCJC) receiving her Office Administration Degree, and she later returned to WCJC to pursue her nursing career. She completed the Licensed Vocational Nursing program and worked for 5 years at The Legacy Nursing Home. She returned to WCJC and received an associate degree in nursing. She began working as a Registered Nurse at Matagorda General Hospital on the Medical-Surgical Unit. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing online from Texas Tech University while working full-time. Connie achieved the academic honor of making the Dean’s List each semester while attending WCJC and Texas Tech University. She worked for the Matagorda Regional Medical Center for 23 years on the Med-Surg unit, floated to ICU when needed, and ended her career working in Senior Care before she retired. She applied and was accepted into the Nurse Practitioner Program at Texas Tech University, but she declined to spend more time with her growing family, particularly her grandchildren. Anyone who knew Connie, knew her passion was her grandchildren, shopping, and talking on the phone to her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband Bill Bickham; her mother Connie Torres; daughters Ariel Makara and Ashley Brooking (Michael); sons Andrew Makara (Erica), Brandon Bickham (Teri) and Ryan Bickham (Corrina); sisters Melinda Peoples, Sally Allen Williams and Lucy Casey; brothers David Torres and Walter Allen and grandchildren Beau Talasek, Blake Talasek, Aria Makara, Dominic Makara, Meredith Bickham, William Bickham, Julius Ramirez, Searra Ramirez, Nicholas Larue and Ayden Larue.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at the First Methodist Church in Van Vleck. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m.. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chad Makara, Andrew Makara, Michael Brooking, Ryan Bickham, Derrick Williams, Nicholas Peoples and Paul Bickham.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.
