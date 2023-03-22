Cornelius “CH” Singletary Mar 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cornelius “CH” SingletaryCornelius “CH” Singletary, 84, of Van Vleck, Texas, passed away on March 17, 2023, at Oak Village Healthcare Lake Jackson, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. lakesidemfh.com 979-798-5253 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Salvation Army shelter will welcome guests this spring Wild Peach students celebrate rodeo season TeePee Gypsies turn TikTok inspiration into rental business Lonestar to bring plenty of hits to the Clarion Lady Exporters improve to 4-0 in district play CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: Missing car shows we're on a journey to senility SHOUT OUTS: Spears continues working for God West Brazos Calendar for March 22, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMitchell pleads guilty in Hagan case, will serve 120 days in jail and 10 years probationBUDDY SCOTT: Hummingbirds have spiritual meaningsMotorcycle's speed contributed to West Columbia crash, authorities saidSurfside Beach council eliminates its police oversightBrazosport ISD pauses decision to eliminate SEARCH teachers, says librarians can keep positionsLake Jackson, California men who didn't know they were family connectPOLICE BEAT: Motor home a total loss; Coast Guard recues boatersTHE SCOOP: Couple adding another business in Freeport6 sent to hospitals after Richwood collisionPeña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires back Images CommentedA Tribute to the Legacy of A.B. Marshall High School (2)Freeport quiero Taco Bell: Council votes for tax abatement for chain (2)BISD cutting high school librarian positions (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Freight rail can operate more safely (1)GALLERY: Cowboy Mounted Shootout (1)Letter to the Editor for March 16, 2023 (1)Off boarding: Johnson steps down as Brazosport College regent after 25 years (1)BYRON YORK: GOP wants controls on Ukraine spending (1)Michael Ramirez toon for Feb. 22, 2023 (1)Peña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires back (1) Online Poll A recent University of Texas at Austin poll asked participants, "What do you think should be the Legislature's K-12 public education priority?" How would you vote? You voted: Curriculum content (what students are taught) Expanding the number of charter schools Facilities and school infrestructure additions and improvements Parental rights Public school financing Public school library materials School safety Treatment of students who are transgender Teacher pay/teacher retention Vouchers, educational savings accounts or other "school choice" initiatives Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices RFP April 17, Pre-bid GARBAGE PICK-UP Kennedy,Reed,Davenport,Osgood,Broderic + 6 Richardson,Winsbury,Greenshaw,Pope,Sewa + 5 Contract No. Permit No.O3958 Permit 121780- PR4328 Bulletin
