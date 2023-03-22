Cornelius “CH” Singletary

Cornelius “CH” Singletary, 84, of Van Vleck, Texas, passed away on March 17, 2023, at Oak Village Healthcare Lake Jackson, Texas.

Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. lakesidemfh.com 979-798-5253

