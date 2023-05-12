Courtney Lea Allen, 36, of Brazoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2023, at her home in Brazoria with the love of her life, Kenny Green by her side.
She was a bartender who loved music, tatoos, cooking and singing. She danced with the Dancing Dolls and loved her children, family and friends.
Courtney was preceded in death by her father, David Allen Sr.; grandmother, Mable; sister, Tara Allen; uncle, Johnnie; aunt, Mildred and many others.
Left to cherish her loving memories; mother, Reba Dean Robinson (Albert Reyes); son, Bradley Morgan; daughters, Mallory Azbell, Gabriella Thompson, Gracie Nelson; brothers, Lance Allen, David Allen Jr.; sister, Kelly Allen and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Kenny Green, Alzame Reyes, Alan Reyes, Albert Reyes, David Allen, Jr. and Gregory Lance Allen.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Wild Peach Community Church in Brazoria, Texas from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor R. E. Breazeale officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
