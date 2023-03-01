Dallas Sampse Moreland, 23, left this life to be with Our Heavenly Father on February 22, 2023. Dallas Moreland was born on February 24, 1999, in Lake Jackson, Texas.
He was preceded in passing by his uncles Douglas Woodrow Moreland and Christopher Morin.
He is survived by Erica Morin Bailey (James Bailey,) Mitchell Moreland, sister, Shyann Rae Whitley; grandparents, Candido and Pamela Morin, Doug and Kay Moreland, Shirley Speer and Aaron Bailey, aunt and uncle Cynthia Morin and Elias Morin, cousins Madelyn Martinez, Rory Fullerton, Emily, Emmitt, Sebastian, Amellia, and Leilani and many second cousins.
Dallas was currently working in construction, doing fencing and other home repairs. He had previously worked in the restaurant industry, and in hospitality for The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV. Dallas had his shortcomings, but he always stood for what was right. He would not stand by and see a lady mistreated, or a child cry. He loved dogs and other animals. He loved his family unconditionally. He loved to prepare food for his family and friends. He treasured getting together for a barbeque.
Dallas played soccer as a child, was a Cub Scout, earning Arrow of Light upon graduation from Webelos and was in Boy Scouts for a short time. He loved parkour and was in gymnastics. He had a natural ability for both. He was part of the youth group at Celebrate Life Church and kept in touch with many friends he made there. He ran cross country for Deer Park High School. He loved camping and swimming, and hiking. He loved the beach during all seasons. Dallas was American Red Cross certified in CPR, Lifeguarding, AED, and First Aid.
Dallas was always giving out words of encouragement and tried to lift people up. He was so generous with the words, “I love you!” He always tried to see the best in people, even when they proved otherwise. He had some special things that he would say to each of us. He had a special light that would shine out of him. That was the Holy Spirit, I believe. He struggled in several ways, as we all do, but he believed in learning from mistakes, redemption, and forgiveness. He is deeply loved and will be forever missed.
