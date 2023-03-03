Dana Clark, 78, of Danbury, Texas, passed away in her home Sunday, February 27, 2023.
Dana Lois Clark was born in Jones Creek, Texas, on February 19, 1945, to Chauncey and Ruby Henny. The youngest of two children, Dana graduated from Brazosport High School in 1963 before attending Baylor University. While at Baylor, Dana met Victor Clark, beginning a devoted, life-long relationship. After graduating, they were married, and last summer celebrated 55 years of marriage. Dana and Vic were blessed with two children, Trey and Justin, who were both raised in Friendswood. In 1995, Vic and Dana moved to their home, Nine Oaks, in Danbury, where they’ve enjoyed innumerable crawfish boils and watching grandkids catch fish in the pond.
Spending time with her family, playing bridge with her friends, enjoying summers in Colorado, and reading a book alongside her feline buddy, Toby, were joyful activities for her. Dana is also remembered for her compassionate manner, quick wit, and love of the outdoors.
Dana is survived by those she loved and that loved her so dearly: her husband, Vic; sister, Barbara Stovall of Kerrville; children, Trey and Jennifer Clark of Houston, and Justin and Susana Clark of Waco, and her four grandchildren, William, James, Isabel, and Elijah.
A gathering of Mrs. Clark’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 East Highway 35, Angleton.
