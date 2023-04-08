Daniel Delano Dannhaus
September 29, 1939 –
April 3, 2023
It is with great sorrow that we announce Daniel Delano Dannhaus of Lake Jackson, Texas has passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 3, 2023, at the age of 83. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Christian and Air Force Veteran that brought joy to everyone lucky enough to have known him.
Daniel was born to Herbert and Melanie Dannhaus on September 29, 1939, in Rosenberg, Texas. He was a raised in a loving, Christian family and was the youngest of three boys. After graduating high school in Freeport, Texas, he joined the United States Air Force in 1958 where he served with distinction for four years as an Airman 1st Class. Upon completion of service, Daniel settled in Huntsville, Texas with his beautiful bride, Florence Ann. There he worked as the Operations Supervisor for 35 years in the Lowman Student Center at Sam Houston State University. He was an active member in the community as well as an Elder of The First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville. Once retired from SHSU, Daniel & Florence moved to Lake Jackson, Texas where they were surrounded by their family.
Daniel loved his wife, Florence Ann, more than anything in this world and they were happily married for 63 glorious years. Together, they raised two wonderful children, Deborah & Patricia. His nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren completely adored their Pap-paw. He enjoyed doing many things with them such as fishing and playing games like horseshoes, cards and dominoes. He never missed an opportunity to teach them about God and showed them daily, by example, how to be a good person. He loved being with his family every chance he could and always made sure they knew just how special they were to him. He was not only known for his selflessness but will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his wife, family and country as well as his strong faith in God. He is and will continue to be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Herbert Dannhaus, Mother, Melanie Dannhaus & Brother Harvey Dannhaus.
He is survived by his loving wife, Florence Dannhaus; daughter, Deborah Monroe, daughter Patricia Rodriguez & husband Horacio; his Brother Lee Dannhaus, his nine grandchildren: Daniel Monroe & wife Luz; Austin D. Sollock; Amber Jones & husband Clint; Autumn Flores & husband Daniel; Cynthea Rodriguez & husband Eric; Jake Monroe & fiancé Daniella; Ashton Staggs & husband Kevin; Aaron B. Sollock; Nathan Rodriguez ; & his ten great grandchildren: Kai Monroe, Addison Jones; Aleeah Benge; Karli Sollock; Lily Monroe; Gisele Monroe; Aubriella Flores; Keaton Jones; Khloe Sollock; Daniel Ryan Flores.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. The funeral service to celebrate Daniel’s life will start at 10am Tuesday, April 11th also at Palms Funeral Home. It will be followed by a burial with military honors at the Needville Public Cemetery in Needville, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
