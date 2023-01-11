David Cisneros, 75, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Dignity Memorial Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ernie Hutchings officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Community Cemetery.
David was born in Wharton, Texas, on January 20, 1947. He graduated from Sweeny High School and then entered the United States Marine Corps. David served honorably and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his military service, he returned to Brazoria County and worked at BASF. Horses and leatherworking were David’s passions and he created incredible saddles and other leather items. David loved sports and was involved with coaching baseball and softball for many years.
David is preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Cisneros; his parents, Fred and Esther Cisneros; and his brothers, Frank and Roy Cisneros (infant.)
David is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Joe) Gardzina; son, Jefferson Cisneros; grandson, William Gardzina; sister, Linda (Mel) Diaz, sister, Ann (Oscar) Cisneros-Flores; brother, Jesus (Elisa) Cisneros, brother, Leroy (Dana) Cisneros; sister, Betty (Richard) Hisle, and sister, Esther (Henry) Nunez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, or the Wounded Warrior Project, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
David’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the truly compassionate administrators and staff at Sodalis Senior Living in Lake Jackson and the VA Medical Center/Houston.
