David Lynn Albert, age 73, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. He was born October 4, 1949, in Decatur, Illinois to Dorothy and Leonard Albert.
David graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1968 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology from Eastern Illinois University in 1972. David married the love of his life, Marsha Kull, on June 2, 1973. In 1976 they moved to Texas where David attended Texas A&M University and earned a Master’s Degree in Industrial Hygiene.
David and Marsha were married for 49 years and had two beautiful sons.
David is survived by his wife, Marsha; his sons, Ben Albert (Amanda) and Blake Albert; his sister, Sandy Albert and his brother, Allen Albert (Leslie).
David had a diverse professional career that included owning his own plumbing business and working as a general contractor. His most gratifying job was with Dow Chemical where he worked as an Industrial Hygienist for over 20 years.
David enjoyed playing golf and loved to travel. Some of his favorite trips in the U.S. were to Yellowstone, Alaska, Boston and Sedona. David also traveled to many countries in Europe and cruised the Caribbean!
A funeral service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Lake Jackson, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
