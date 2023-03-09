Deacon Earnest Wright “Earn” “Papa”

Funeral services for Deacon Earnest Wright, 89, of Brazoria will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria with Pastor L.C. Dews, Eulogist and Rev. Larry Griggs, Officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
He passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his residence.
He was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the Senior Choir, Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher. He enjoyed carpentry and architecture. He loved fixing and preserving cars.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; sons, Kerry Wright (Celita) and Troy Wright (Alicia); daughters, Sheryl Jefferson, Melvina Harris (Willie), Janice Martin (Edward) and Sandy LaGale Roberts (James); sister, Verna Mae Millage (James); brothers, Alex C. Wright (Lillian) and Ethan Wright; best friend, Travis Simmons; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Chancely Wright, Klemont Wright, Jeremy Roberts, Corey Jefferson, John Alexander, Booker Gilbert, III, David Charbonnet and Aaron Allen, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, March 10, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to COVID everyone must wear a mask.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
