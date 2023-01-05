Williams

Deacon Robert Lee Williams

October 27, 1938 –

December 27, 2022

Deacon Robert Lee Williams, 84, of Sweeny, Texas, passed away peacefully at the Memorial Hermann Hospital in Pearland, Texas, with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Formal service will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 1501 County Road 34 Angleton, Texas, 77515, at 11:00 a.m.

Public Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Final Resting place will be Morris Cemetery in Old Ocean, Texas.

