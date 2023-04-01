On Friday evening March 24, 2023, DeAlan Bowles 56, of Angleton, Texas. A loving Father, Papaw, Son, Brother and Uncle passed away unexpectedly from recent health issues. DeAlan was born in Freeport, Texas, on December 4, 1966, to his loving parents, Lester Bowles and Carol Jean Strickland Bowles. He went to rest in paradise March 24, 2023.
DeAlan was born and raised in Brazoria County, He attended Brazoswood H.S. where he made his lifelong friends. His greatest accomplishments were becoming a Father to his sons and Papaw to his grandson. His joy was seeing them live their dreams. Everyone that knew him loved his contagious smile, laugh, nicknames and voices he created for us all. He will be greatly missed but forever loved and treasured.
He is welcomed into Heaven by his loving Mother, Carol Jean Strickland Bowles; Maternal Grandparents, Loyd and Erma Jean Hathaway; Paternal Grandparents, A.D. and Louie Bowles and infant sister June Bowles.
Here to treasure his memory are Sons, David Alan Bowles (Kaylee), DeAlan Loyd Bowles; Grandson,Sylas Andon Bowles;Father,Lester Bowles (Linda) Sisters,Deborah Bowles Janak (David), Stacy Bowles Rhone (Jeremy);Nieces and Nephews,Jennah Janak, Thomas Janak, Jonathan Janak, Aden Rhone, Penelope and numerous loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
Pallbearers will be David Alan Bowles, DeAlan Loyd Bowles, Thomas Janak, Jonathan Janak and Aden Rhone
Honorary Pallbearers: John Manley and Craig Behn
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time also at Lakewood.
“The eternal God is your refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms…” Deuteronomy 33:27
“Even though I walk through the darkest valley. I will fear no evil, for you are with me…” Psalms 23:4
Commented