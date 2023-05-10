Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
DeeAnna Wooten, born October 28, 1937, to Estle and Bernice Crown. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Lawrence Wooten went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 1, 2023, at the Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
She was survived by her daughter, Misty Rubio Silva; her son, David K Wooten and his wife, Glenise (Nece) Wooten; who she loved like a daughter. She had five grandkids and seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her son, Richard Lawrence Wooten; and her sister, Barbara Jean Cryan.
She was an avid gardener and she loved flowers and feeding the birds. She loved archery and won numerous tournaments. She loved going to the beach and finding sand dollars. She loved her Lord and her church family so much. She loved spending time with her friends, playing cards and dominoes. She was loved by all who knew her, and she will be missed dearly.
There will be a small memorial at Second Baptist Church 1817 Shanks rd, Angleton, Texas 77515 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA of Brazoria County.
