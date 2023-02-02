Delia Ann (Whitt) Cepak Sipes
July 2, 1937 –
January 30, 2023
Delia Ann (Whitt) Cepak Sipes went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 30, 2023.
Dee, as she was known by her family and friends was born July 2, 1937, to Rufus and AC (Rogers) Whitt in Chilton, Texas on the family farm.
Her family moved when she was four years old to “Old Town Brazoria”.
Dee went to the Brazoria School District, receiving an 8th grade graduating ring from the former Brazoria Elementary School, when the school was grades 1st to 8th. Delia’s ring is on display at the Brazoria Heritage Museum. She went to high school in West Columbia, while there she met her first husband, Irwin E. Cepak in 1955, whom she married in 1956.
After high school Dee went to the Modern School of Beauty where she graduated with her beautician license in 1959. After graduation she worked for Vicki’s Beauty Shop for one year and then opened her own beauty shop until her first child was born in 1967.
Her dream was to be a mom and stay home to raise her babies. She was a great homemaker. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, crafting, styling hair, hunting, traveling and entertaining. But her top hobby was being with, loving and taking care of her family.
She was an excellent seamstress. Sewing clothes for herself and her family from dresses, pants, shorts and tops to outfit her daughter’s twirling performances. One of the twirling outfits won second place in a competition in 1983.
Dee went back to work in 1979. She worked for Intermedics of Freeport assembling pacemakers.
In November 1984, she went to work for the Brazoria County Tax Office as a Tax Assessor Collector. She worked there until her retirement in 2008.
Delia’s first husband, Irwin passed away in 1984.
In 1985, Delia met Clifford Sipes at her niece’s wedding. Dee married Cliff on Valentine’s Day in 1986.
Dee was preceded in death by her first husband, Irwin Cepak; parents, Rufus and A.C. Whitt; sister, Carolyn (Whitt) Osburn.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Sipes; her children, Bryan Cepak (Tiffany), Holly (Cepak) Blaschke (Chris), Hope Cepak; bonus children, John Olson (Brenda) and Malinda (Sipes) Crews (Tom); eleven grandchildren, Kayla (Slough) Waguespack (Tyler), Valen Cepak, Abigail Blaschke, Haden Cepak, Luke Blaschke, Taylor Olson, Erika Sanchez (Stuart), Nicholas Cockrell (Mary), Robert Cockrell, Olivia Thom and Annabelle Thom; five great-grandchildren, Aziel Cockrell, Zabian Cockrell, Nixin Cockrell, Novin Cockrell and Shayne Sanchez; brothers, Darrell Whitt, Delbert Whitt, Robert (Bo) Whitt, her Uncle Dub Rogers, along with many nieces and nephews.
Dee was devoted to her family and loved them with her whole heart until the day she went to be with the Lord.
Visitation will be at Dixon Funeral Home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene in Lake Jackson with Pastor Harlie Patterson officiating, Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Food and fellowship will be provided after the burial at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene.
The family would like to thank Angels Home Health and Angels Care Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Please visit our website at www.dixonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
