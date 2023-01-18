Delores Baxter Tipp was born June 8, 1934, in Mobile, Alabama, to James Monroe Baxter and Berniece Baxter. She died peacefully on January 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by her children.
She is survived by her children, Dora A. Cook (fiancé Billy Joiner), Robert William Tipp, Sr. (Gail), Debbie Wiemken (Jimmy), William E. (Buddy) Tipp (Teresa), Phil A. Tipp (Kaylan), John E. Tipp (Kami); Grandchildren, Curtis New (Michele), Jennifer Tipp-Manasco (Mark), Laura Hargrave (Nathan) , Stephanie McGinnis (Shalako), Nicolas Tipp (Maegan), Terry Tipp, Wesley Tipp, Amanda Soto (Adam) and Dakota Tipp. Along with 20 Great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sisters; the love of her life for 49 years and father of her children, William C. Tipp (Bill), Jr.; Grandsons Stephen A. New, Robert William (Scooter) Tipp, Jr. and Michael A. Tipp. And her second husband, Oran B. Key.
Delores attended Central Assembly of God in Angleton and was a faithful Christian who prayed for everyone, even the animals. She had a prayer list written in large letters with a black marker due to her failing eyesight. She was a proud volunteer for the Auxiliary of Angleton Danbury @UTMB and considered that her job until she was no longer able to work due to her eyesight.
Services were held Monday, January 9, 2023, at Baker Funeral Home, in Brazoria, with Pastor Brad Dubose officiating. She was laid to rest next to her husband in Brazoria Cemetary.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Curtis New, Terry Tipp, Nicolas Tipp, Dakota Tipp and great-grandsons, Noah Alexander, Stephen Tipp.
Honorary pallbearers were Auxiliary of Angleton Danbury @ UTMB, and Great Grandsons.
The family wishes to thank all that visited her at Country Village in Angleton, Sodalis in Lake Jackson, and her home during her last days. We also with to thank the staff at both facilities and the nurses and aides with Choice Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.