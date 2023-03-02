Dennis Wayne Gardner, 68 years old, of West Columbia passed away on February 25, 2023.
Dennis was born on August 24, 1954 in Belton, Texas. He attended Copperas Cove High School, then settled in West Columbia, Texas and worked at Phillips 66. After 30 years at Phillips 66, he retired and then went back to work at 3:00 a.m. for the next 10 years.
Dennis was married to Lisa Holoway Gardner, was the father to Travis Gardner (spouse, Emily Gardner) and Leslie Gardner (Cory McCarthy), bonus father to Brittany Carder (spouse, Joe Carder), and beloved Pop-O to Emilee, Macie, Avrey, and Matthew. Dennis was an avid collector, loved riding his motorcycle, working in the yard, listening to music, and, above all else, spending time with his family. Dennis was known for his generous heart and sense of humor. To know Dennis was to love him. He had an enigmatic personality that brought joy to so many people. He loved big and took pride in his family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, John Gardner and Gladys Williams; siblings, Jackie Gamel, Bonnie Schmittendorf, Terry Gardner, Daphne O’Neal, and Ronald Gardner.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and brothers, Robert Gardner and Wyndell “Pete” Gardner.
Dennis Gardner’s funeral service will be held at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 South Columbia Drive, West Columbia, Texas 77486 at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday March 4, 2023. Visitation will be at 3:00 p.m.
