Derick Undrae Harris, 49, of Angleton, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 3-7 PM at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas 77515.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish, Angleton, Reverend Corey Thomas/Eulogist, and Interment to follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, 600 W. Pleasant St. Brazoria, Texas.
On March 20, 1974, in Angleton, Texas, a beautiful baby boy was born to Doris Harris and Ernest Fletcher, whom they named Derick. Derick grew up in Sealy, Texas and returned back to Angleton as an adult where he had a career in Horticulture and continued his career in the Angleton Independent School District. Derick was blessed with four beautiful children. His passion was spending time with his family, dancing, talking, laughing, and joking around. He was a diehard Cowboy fan along with many of his friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Fletcher; his mother, and step father, Doris and Jackie Paul Granville; his grandmother, Johnnie D. Harris; grandfather, Betha Harris, Sr.; uncle, Robert Harris; aunt, Janice Harris; cousin, Latrice London and Lakeia Terry.
Derick, closed his eyes on this side and opened them on the other side and now he is safe in the loving arms of his Father who is in heaven, waiting for the day he will be reunited with those he left behind to cherish sweet memories of his time on earth to include his children, Dundrae Harris (Marayla), Kiana Smith (Karon), Kayiana, and Derick, Jr.; his grandchildren, Elijah, Kassidy, Karon Jr., Isaiah; his godbrother, Jaydon and Javome; his siblings, Kendrick, Stormy (June), Rayland (Rachelle), Issac, Shareka, and Jackie; his special friends, Jackie (AISD) Dermikus; his special cousin, Wynell Collins, his aunts and uncles, Betha, Jr. (Regina), Jessie, Mary Ann, Terry, and Victoria (Dennis); and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The Care and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
