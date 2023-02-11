Donald Charles Dorsey

Donald “Don” Charles Dorsey, 70, of Brazoria Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home in Brazoria, Texas. He was born on November 15, 1952 to Robert L. Dorsey and Myrline Dorsey in Port Arthur, Texas. Don passed after a long battle with cancer
Don enjoyed working in trucking and worked during his entire treatment. He enjoyed history, politics, and reading. He was a talented artist and an avid Astros fan. He also loved corvettes and sports cars.
Don was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Dorsey, of Brazoria; daughter, Angela Walton (Chris), of Pearland; step-sons, Carlos and Stephen Ramirez, of Friendswood; grandkids, Corey and Jace Walton, of Pearland, Aaron and Nicholas Ramirez and Matthew Hunt, of Pearland, Stephen Jr., Ariella, and Adelyn Rose Ramirez, of Pearland; brother, Randy Dorsey and wife, Mary Dorsey,of Livingston; sisters, DiAnne Shippey (Bill), of Conroe,Cindy Dorsey, of Nederland, Melissa Moore (James), of Port Neches, Mary Moreno (Robert), of Nederland,Jill Dorsey, of Broomfield, Rita Hollier (Karl),of Bridge City; and numerous nieces and nephews; and long-time fellow co-workers; and friends Jimmy, Jason, Robert, Daniel, and many others.
There will be a celebration of life at the Knights of Columbus Hall , 20632 TX-36, Brazoria, Texas 77422 on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Commented