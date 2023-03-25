Donald Fred Davis
Funeral services for Donald F. Davis, age 86, of Lake Jackson, Texas, will be held at Lakewood Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at 98 Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas, with Pastor Chad Alexander from First Baptist Church, Lake Jackson officiating. The interment will be held at Restwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Lakewood Funeral Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Don was born on October 17, 1936, to Donald J. and Floy Eline Davis in Waco, Texas. Don lived with his family in Oaklawn Heights area of Waco until he was twelve years of age and the family then relocated to Bellmead, Texas. His father Donald J. Davis operated with his brother, Matthew, the Davis Upholstery Shop at 1301 Colcord in Waco and was also a deacon at Oaklawn Baptist Church. Always an entrepreneur, Don picked cotton when not in school until he was old enough to get a newspaper route until he graduated from high school. Don graduated from La Vega High School in 1955.
While attending Baylor University, Don met Glenn Argabright who introduced him to his sister, Lanelle Argabright. It was in front of the Woolworth Store on Austin Avenue in Waco that Don asked Lanelle for their first date. They were married on July 3, 1958, by his uncle Pastor RC Wylie at the Spring Street Baptist Church.
After getting married, he worked at Lone Star Gas Company in the mornings and attended Baylor University in the afternoons. He then took the job as the East District Distribution Manager for the Waco Tribune newspaper. In 1961, he accepted a job offer from Dow Chemical and relocated the family to Freeport, Texas. The family later relocated to Angleton and then to Lake Jackson, Texas.
While working at Dow Chemical, he also attended San Jacinto College in Pasadena to earn his degree in Air Conditioning & Heating Design, Application & Service. He began offering part time Air Conditioning & Heating repairs in 1971. Shortly thereafter Don resigned his position at Dow Chemical to establish Davis Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc.
Davis Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc began as a one-man operation but quickly prospered and grew. Davis Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc currently serves Brazoria County and the Greater Houston Area from multiple locations with approximately 84 employees. Don retired in 2008 and left the company to his two sons to operate the business.
Don was professing Christian and an active member of First Baptist Church in Lake Jackson. Don’s favorite charities included The Pregnancy Help Center and the Texas Port Ministry. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grand & great grand kids.
Survivors include his wife, Lanelle Davis; son, (Donald) Bryan Davis & wife Lisa; daughter, Terry Snook; son Steven Davis & wife Mandy. Grandchildren are Heather McCain, Melissa McGee, Cameron Snook, (Donald) Jonathan Davis, Katy Snook, Josh Davis, Paris Davis, & Elijah Davis. Great-grandchildren are Quinn McCain, Lucas McCain, Evelyn McGee & (Donald) James Davis. Donald James Davis is the 5th generation Donald Davis. His brothers are Jerry Davis & Larry Davis.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald J., mother, Floy Eline Davis, and brother Ted Davis. Pallbearers will be Ben McCain, Juston McGee, Cameron Snook, Jonathan Davis, Josh Davis & Elijah Davis.
