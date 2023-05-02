Donna Lyn Schwebel, of West Columbia, Texas, passed peacefully next to her husband on April 18, 2023, at their second home in Rockport, Texas. Even though she has been taken away from this world, we’re happy knowing that Heaven has one more beautiful angel.
Donna was born on April 25, 1953, in Freeport, Texas, to David and Hazel Chapman.
After graduating from Freeport High School in 1971, she joined the United States Air Force and completed her training to become a nurse. She was stationed at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas and Cannon AFB in New Mexico during her time in the service.
She had recently retired from Dow Chemical and Olin after a long and successful career for over 20 years.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Donna enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, playing cards, volunteering within the community, and attending church every Sunday.
Affectionately known as Mimi, Donna was such a caring and giving woman who was always someone you can count on and trust. She could always make anyone smile or laugh with her wit and sense of humor. Donna was always able to make light of any situation and she touched so many lives with her generosity and love for others.
Donna is survived by her devoted husband of almost 19 years, Darrell Schwebel; daughters, Hayley and Anne Elizabeth; sons, Doug and Jimmy; five grandchildren, Robin, Austin, Rylan, Rowan, and Philomena; siblings, Teresa and Steven.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving sister, Gail.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. which will be held at the Sweeny Church of Christ located at 501 N. Elm St. in Sweeny, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to a charity of their own choosing.
