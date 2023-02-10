Donna Shirlene Armstrong
July 1, 1953 –
February 4, 2023
Donna Shirlene Armstrong, 69, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Shirlene was born on July 1, 1953 in Freeport, Texas. She was a 1972 graduate of Brazosport High School. She met and married the love of her life, Charles Armstrong, on February 7, 1976. Their union was blessed with three beautiful children, Mitchell, Angela, and Charlie. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and was actively involved at her children’s school and with their sports. She was always the team mom and would buy pizza and goodies for all the kids. She thoroughly enjoyed making kids happy. Shirlene was so generous and kind. Her laugh was infectious and she would light up a room as soon as she walked in. Her love for people, especially Elvis Presley, was incomparable. She was a devoted Catholic and a longtime member of St. Mary’s in Freeport, Texas, where she taught CCE classes, helped in the nursery, and with the annual church bazaar. When her children became older, she went to work at the family business, Theriot Inc. She was there for 15 years.
As her children became adults, Shirlene’s family grew. She became Nana to three wonderful grandsons. She held many titles over the years, but this one by far, was her favorite. “Her Boys”, as she called them, brought her so much joy. She loved them dearly and they were her world. She would constantly spoil, snuggle, and serenade them with the song “You Are My Sunshine.” She was the best Nana anyone could ask for. “Her Boys” will have many special memories. Shirlene was extremely involved with Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School where she volunteered her time and talents. She was very popular with the students and became Nana to many of them as well. She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed. She loved fiercely and was such an angel. She was always there to support us in everything we did. She was tiny but she was mighty. Her smile and laughter that lit up our world will now brighten the heavens.
Shirlene is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Armstrong; infant son, Mitchell Armstrong; father, Clevence Theriot; brother, Ronnie Ray; brothers-in-law, Jimmie Armstrong, Kenny Hilton, and Dennis Leissner; sister-in-law, Donna Leissner; and nephew, Bradley Hilton.
Shirlene is survived by her daughter, Angela Lawson (Michael); son, Charlie Armstrong; mother, Shirley Theriot; grandsons, Jamison Lawson, Jax Lawson, Cadyn Armstrong; sisters-in-law, Betty Hilton, Margaret Bartsch (Ed) and Marie Armstrong;along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Active pallbearers will be James Armstrong, Chad Sanders, Devin Peters, Dakota Peters, Dustin Arriaga, and BJ Webel.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and OLQP Class of 2022.
Shirlene’s family would like to say a special Thank You to all the doctors, nurses and staff in the ICU at HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland who helped in her care. You are wonderful!
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday February 11, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the family will receive friends between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Saturday also at the church. Graveside will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Restwood Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to OLQP.
