Doris Jean (Stone) Lamb, 91, of Garrison, Texas, passed away on March 25, 2023, in Garrison, Texas. She was born on May 25, 1931, in Caledonia, Texas to the late Roy and Clara (Moore) Stone. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Caledonia Methodist Church with Gary Nolan officiating. Interment followed at Caledonia Cemetery.
Doris went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2023. She was born May 25, 1932 in Caledonia, Texas. After graduating from Mt. Enterprise High School, she moved to Pasadena, Texas, where she worked at a petroleum company. While in Pasadena, she met Richard Lamb and they married in 1952. They then moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, where he was offered a position at Dow Chemical in Power Distribution. They raised 3 daughters, Carla, Cathleen and Darleen. They were members of Second Baptist Church where Doris was very active in teaching children’s Sunday school. She was a very valued employee at State Farm Insurance as their office manager until retirement after 30 years.
Doris is survived by her twin daughters, Cathleen Gateley and Darleen Bartlett of Caledonia, Texas; grandsons, Shade Degges and wife, Ella and Cole Degges and wife, Tabitha; great-grandchildren, Eames and Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Clara Stone; husband, Richard Lamb; daughter, Carla Lamb Degges; and brothers, Bobby Stone and Charles Roy Stone.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Harbor Hospice of Lufkin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caledonia Cemetery.
To send condolences and sign the online guest book you may go to www.garrison fh.net
