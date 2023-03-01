Doris Louise Wilson Buchanan, 78, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Doris was born January 29, 1944, to Woodrow Wilson and Easter Lilly Wilson in Lampasas, Texas. She was a proud graduate of the Class of 1962 from Lampasas High School. From there she went to Tarleton University then on to working for Southwestern Bell in Houston, Texas.
Doris raced at the Alamo Drag Strip in San Antonio in the late 60s and enjoyed salt water fishing out of Corpus Christi. She was one of the first women to become a chemical operator with Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, Texas, working from the Mag cells, Caustic and Chlorine blocks to Tool room, Road and Bridges, Dow purchasing and finally retiring from Dow Central and Capital Receiving with 40+ years of service. After retirement she loved spending time with family, neighbors, her dogs, Molly the donkey, growing and taking care of her plants and gardening.
Doris was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Wilson; mother, Easter Lilly Hibler and Melvin Hibler; in-laws, W.H. (Dub) and Betty Buchanan; brothers-in-law Wade Buchanan, Barry Finch and Jackie Reid.
Doris is survived by sons, Jeff Heidaker (Lake Jackson) and Kurt Buchanan (Brazoria); grandsons, Collin Heidaker (Dallas) and Nolan Heidaker (Lake Jackson); longtime companion and partner, Roy Buchanan (Brazoria); half-sisters, Pat Williams and Gail Wilson (Tennessee) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to long time neighbors, Mildred Taylor and Mary Coddou. The family would also like to thank Christina (Lucy) Moore and the HPI Hospice Nurses for their commitment during this time.
Funeral services will be held at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, with visitation there on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A visitation will also be held in Lampasas, Texas, at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with graveside service at Groves Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Doris would like a donation to the SPCA.
