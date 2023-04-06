Dorman Edison

Dorman A. Edison, 93, of Nacogdoches, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Nacogdoches.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023. Bro. Jay Taylor to officiate. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Shelby County.
Born December 1, 1929, in Center, Dorman is the son of John Henry Edison and Lucille Black Edison. On January 2, 1947, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served as part of the Occupational Forces in the Pacific. He was discharged on December 22, 1949.
In 1952, Dorman left Center and moved to Clute, Texas, where he attended the Clute Church of Christ. He worked as a Barber for 49 years. He moved to Nacogdoches in 1999. He was most recently a member of North Stallings Church of Christ in Nacogdoches.
He is survived by his son, Steve Edison of Nacogdoches; daughter, Sue Edison Skaggs of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Kirstie Skaggs and Jeremy Slade Skaggs; great grandson, Jordan Skaggs; great great granddaughter, Aurora Skaggs; also, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by wife, Barnie Mahan Edison; parents, John Henry Edison and Lucille Black Edison; brothers, J.H. Edison and Billie Earl Edison; sisters, Wilsie Dee Taylor and Betty Sue Fausett; and great grandson, David Skaggs.
Pallbearers will be Don Bodenhamar, Luke Fausett, Zack Fausett, Collin Franks, Rickey Harrison, and Jordan Skaggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Kerry Franks and Jeremy Slade Skaggs.
Memorial donations may be sent to New Hope Cemetery, 1597 FM 2974, Center, Texas 75935.
