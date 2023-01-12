With her husband and daughter by her side, Dorothy Boleyn, 88, of Sweeny, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Dorothy was a loving wife and mother, devoted to her family, a lifelong Sweeny resident, cherished friend, and member of the First Baptist Church. She gifted her family with many sweet memories and honored traditions, often poured her love into her cooking and spent time caring for others. Family was everything to her and her loving presence will be greatly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Jerry C. Boleyn; their daughter, Tina Bernshausen and son-in-law, Richard Bernshausen; her sister, Marie Minze and brother-in-law, J.D. Minze; her sister, Joyce Schneider and brother-in-law, Dickie Schneider; grandchildren, Wendy Woolard, Jared Bernshausen, Cody Boleyn, and Shawn Boleyn and their three spouses; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jerry A. Boleyn; sister, Stella Phillips; and brothers, Clyde Hauff and Kenneth E. Hauff.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at the First Baptist Church Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny, Texas with Pastor John Price officiating. Interment will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
Pallbearers will be Jared Bernshausen, Samuel Woolard, Kenneth Hauff, Jr., Mark Phillips, George West, and Scott Barber.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lester Tipps and Glenn Walker, Sr.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Angels Hospice Care and Palacios Community Medical Center for their gentle and loving care during such a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider blessing Angels Care Hospice. They are in need of extra-long twin sheets for hospital beds delivered to in-home patients. In-home patients typically don’t have twin size sheets on hand for their loved ones. Gifted new sheets can be sent to Angels Care Hospice, 2807 7th St, Bay City, Texas 77414.
