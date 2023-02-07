Dorothy “Dot” Lee Frederick
October 18, 1933 –
February 04, 2023
“Dot” Dorothy Lee Iness (Frederick) 89, was born on October 18, 1933, in Powderly ,Texas, to Joe Lee Iness and Opal Utz Iness. She went to her heavenly home on Saturday February 4, 2023.
“Dot” grew up in Paris, Texas, and was a regular at the local skating rink where She met and married the love of her life Kenneth Frederick, they started their life together and moved to Naches Mississippi. They had one daughter Paula. In the early 60’s the Frederick’s made their way to Clute,Texas, for a visit to see Dorothy’s sister. They loved the area so much, they stayed and made it their home.
Dorothy always had a passion for hair and decided to go to beauty college. After getting her license she worked at the Beauty Nook in Lake Jackson, Texas then at the Powder Puff in Clute, Texas, where she eventually opened Dorothy’s Hair Fashions. Her love of hair and her customers who became lifelong friends and her family were what she lived for. She was a beautician for over 65 years and was 87 years young when she had to retire due to health issues. She was the kindest , sweetest soul on earth who loved life and lived it to the fullest. To know her was to love her. She was an amazing cook, and artist who also taught oil painting classes. She loved music and loved to dance. She’s the last of the southern belle’s. Beautiful inside and out, soft spoken, kind, loving and humble, always there to lend a helping hand. She had such beauty and Grace, and a smile that lit up the room. Dorothy loved her family and friends dearly, her love was unconditional. She had a profound impact on my life as well as many others. We have peace in knowing she is finally healed and no longer suffering from this horrific disease.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her Mother, Opal Iness; Father, Joe Lee Iness; daughter, Paula Yvonne Frederick; husband, Kenneth Frederick; sister, Billie McCreary Wood; nephew, Ronnie McCreary; niece, and Rebecca Kelley.
She is survived by her niece, Dorothy Bluemel and “Blue” Earl Bluemel of Richwood, and numerous great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Rest easy Aunt Dot (My other Mother) this isn’t good bye it’s see ya later. I/we will love and miss you always and forever.
I’d also like to send a special thank you to Bella, and the hospice team for the special care she received.
Service’s will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, located at 1038 West Plantation Dr. Clute, Texas, Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Service 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
