In Loving Memory Of Dorothy Sims Franus, 92, of Angleton, Texas passed away in Houston, Texas on January 28, 2023. She was born in Angleton, Texas to her parents, Henry and Letha Sims on April 7, 1930.
Dorothy was a hometown girl. She loved her Angleton roots. She attended every Angleton High School reunion that she was able to. Dorothy was a loving mother, and granny. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 , at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Catoe officiating at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m . , until service time at the funeral home. Dorothy will be laid to rest in the Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, Texas.
Left to cherish Dorothy’s memory is her son, Greg Franus; her grandsons, Derick Franus and Dustin Franus (wife, Beth); her great-grandchildren, Juliet, Jack, Cami, and Ella; as well as her companion, Ed Niday.
Awaiting Dorothy’s arrival in Heaven were her parents, Henry and Letha Sims; as well as Chet Franus.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Dorothy Sims Franus.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
