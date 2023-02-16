Drinnon E. Roberts, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on February 11, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born in Sargent, Texas to his parents: Noah and Lillie (Reeves) Roberts on May 21, 1934.
Drinnon resided in Angleton most of his life, graduating from Angleton High School in 1954. He later graduated from DeVry University. He returned to Angleton where he was happily married to Sue Boyd Roberts for 63 years. Throughout his life, Drinnon demonstrated his servant’s heart to his community in a variety of ways including past President of the Angleton Cemetery, past Chairman of the Electrician board, past President of Woodman of the World Lodge 4450 and an avid volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. When he wasn’t volunteering, Drinnon provided electrical expertise to his community through his business, Roberts Electric Co. Above all else, he was a devout Christian who served as an elder of the Kiber Street Church of Christ in Angleton for many years.
Left to cherish Drinnon’s memory are his children, Wayne Roberts (Judy), Sharon Moore (Mark), Jeff Roberts (Missy), Ja’Nice Roberts, and Mark Roberts (Brandy), his 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren along with his brother, Pat Roberts.
Drinnon is preceded in death by wife, Sue Boyd Roberts; parents, Noah and Lillie Roberts; his brother, Elvin Roberts and sister, Thelma Brown.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Drinnon will be laid to rest in the Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Drinnon E. Roberts.
