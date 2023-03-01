Earline Paschall 223

Earline Gayle Paschall

June 11, 1939 –

February 24, 2023

Earline Gayle Paschall, born on June 11, 1939, passed from this life on February 24, 2023 to join her husband, Morris Paschall, who preceded her in death.

She is mourned and remembered by family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held later this week. Waxahachie Funeral Home is handling her interment.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Brazosport College.

