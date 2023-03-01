Earline Gayle Paschall Mar 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Earline Gayle PaschallJune 11, 1939 –February 24, 2023Earline Gayle Paschall, born on June 11, 1939, passed from this life on February 24, 2023 to join her husband, Morris Paschall, who preceded her in death.She is mourned and remembered by family and friends.A private graveside service will be held later this week. Waxahachie Funeral Home is handling her interment.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Brazosport College. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Religion Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Get to the chopper! B-Wood Alum returns in recruiting effort Shrimp caps jumbo day of activities in Austin Brazoria forum to put spotlight on fentanyl crisis Cheese quiz: Scholastic Bowl offers skewed take on trivia MIllions coming to West of the Brazos communities THE SCOOP: Couple soon will have people Belly up to a new restaurant Diaz scores twice to lead Wildcats past Texas City Warriors claim 2nd straight state title Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesIntoxication possibly involved in fatal crash on southbound 288Arrests made in Treasure Island shootingAngleton freshman verbally commits to LSUProposed Senate Bill worries the public on Texas Open beach accessFreeport City Council race goes to runoffHighway 36 expansion meeting yields answersInvestigation yields cache of drugs, felony chargesLady Dogs picking up where they left off in early goingWoman breaks window, jumps to escape house fireOfficiating state tourney comes full circle for local referee Images CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Let voters decide on gambling (2)Brazoswood student's arrest from 'mental episode' troubles dad (2)DAVID SHRIBMAN: Biden backing about beating Trump (1)RANDY WEBER: Democrats' spending is unsustainable (1)GUEST COLUMN: Time to Get America’s Fiscal House in Order (1)Michael Ramirez toon for Feb. 22, 2023 (1)Angleton's Musical Prodigies Head to Prestigious Concert (1)SUNDAY SERMON: Is Jesus Your First Love? (1) Online Poll What type(s) of gambling, if any, should the Texas Legislature place on the ballot as a constitutional amendment for voter approval. You voted: Online sports betting only Online and in-person sports betting, such as at race tracks Destination casino gambling at a limited number of locations Casino gambling without limitations Both sports betting and casino gambling Texas should not expand gambling in any way Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices ABSTRACTS 81 AND FIRST AMENDED Project No. PR4321 PERMIT NO. PR4332 Justin Hurst PR4331 PR4168 PR4327 Bulletin
