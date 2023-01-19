Eddie Jackson Jr., 84, was born in Waxia, Louisiana, to the late Eddie Jackson Sr. and Lula Cain Jackson. He would eventually move to Houston, Texas, and obtained a job at Goodyear, where he worked for over 30 years. During his retirement, he decided to take a part-time job at Wal-Mart as a greeter in Angleton, Texas, where he met his soulmate Mrs. Alma Wade-Jackson, they would eventually get married in 2013.
Eddie Jackson was a God fearing man, who loved the Houston Texans, his grandkids and Zydeco and Blues music. You could never say Eddie Jackson couldn’t cook; anyone who has had the pleasure of tasting his cooking can attest to that. His all-time favorite dishes were his homemade BBQ and his famous potato salad. Everyone would say his ribs would fall off the bone.
The greatest memories of him will be lived on by his devoted wife, Alma Wade-Jackson and his remaining siblings, Agnes Barnes (Joshua), Mary Louise Jackson, Lillian Jackson, Rose Mary Brown Adams (Paul), Delaney Trinae Jackson-Fruge (Karl), Lawrence Jackson, Joshua Jackson (Elizabeth), Rachael “Ray” Jackson, Charles Lamb (Vanessa), Diane Jackson Hills (Terry), Gloria Punch and John Edward (Nyeedra). His three beautiful daughters, Leisha Jackson-Sanders (Jeff), Sharon Jackson and Shereta Wright (Kevin). Bonus sons, Ricky Wade (Pam) and Clarence Wade (Mary). Three grandchildren, who called him “Papa” Jessica Sanders, Jeffrey “Jay” Sanders, Davion Jones, and a host of bonus grand and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 County Road 34, Angleton, followed by the Celebration of his Life, at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, with Reverend Larry Kelley, Officiating, and Reverend Carlton Wade, being the Eulogist.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas.
