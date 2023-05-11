Edith Gaul Lundy, 72, of Rosharon, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 03, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the Celebration of her Life, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 572 County Road 42, Sandy Point, Texas, with Reverend Larry Brooks, Sr., Officiating.
On July 28, 1950, a baby girl was born in Alvin, Texas to Clossie and Thomas Gaul, Sr. They chose to name her Edith Marie, who was more affectionately called Edie and Big E. She attended Marshall High School in Angleton, Texas and graduated from Angleton High School in 1968 after integration.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Clossie and Thomas Gaul Sr., her sisters Cecilia Green, and Annetta Gross, her brothers PJ Gaul, Eugene Chaney Jr, Marion Chaney, and Thomas Gaul Jr.
Edith leaves to cherish her precious memories to her husband, Keith Lundy; three sons, Thomas Woodard III (Alnikkioshea), Vincent Woodard, and Keith Lundy Jr.; Grandchildren, London Smith (Alex Ondo Oye), Bridney Campbell (James Campbell Jr), Josh Collins, Tashyia Briones (Cesar Briones Jr.), Ankwanett Pipkins (Demarques Pipkins), Jermaine Wright, Quiaree Woodard (Cameron Hutchens), and Quiasia Woodard; great-grandchildren, Bella and Yuri Ondo Oye, Darveon, Ja’Leigha, Jaylen, and Denim Campbell, Brooklynn, Jazmyne and Preston Briones, De’Zior, De’Amerie, Demi Rose, and DeRyiah Pipkins, Adonnis Hutchens, Ja’Vion Monroe, Keith Lundy, Rashay Green, Joel Lundy Lux, Falynn Lundy, Jayzion Nelson, Khyson Lundy, and Khalani Lundy. Big E also leaves her siblings, Stanley Gaul (Carolyn), Harold Gaul, and Georgia Lewis (Kent Prince); and host of nieces and nephews; and best friends, Josie Brown, Ramona Williams, and Twana York.
The Care and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
