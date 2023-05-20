Edward Lawrence Diaz, Sr., 83, of Clute, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family May 18, 2023. He was born June 8, 1939, in Texas City, Texas to George and Mary Diaz.
Edward was a caring father, Papa D, and loving man who never met a stranger. In his earlier years Edward was a member of the United States Air Force, and an active volunteer at CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport Regional Hospital where he served as President in 2017. In 2018, Edward was awarded the Brazoria County Senior Citizen of the Year award for his dedicated service to the community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute, Texas where he also assisted in teaching RCIA and had been a high school youth director for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freeport, Texas. Edward enjoyed sports and spent time coaching youth soccer for the Brazosport Youth Soccer Association. Edward was employed by Dow Chemical for over 30 years and was co-owner and operator of Legacy Coach Services in his retirement.
He is survived by his children, Ann Marie Darthard (Trevor) of Freeport; Sons, John Diaz of Clute, David Diaz (Suzanne) of Matagorda, Edward Diaz Jr. (Shannon) of Lake Jackson and Joseph Diaz (Barbara) of San Antonio; Grandchildren, Katerina (Heather), Rebecca (Drew), Edward III, and Daniel (Stephenie) Diaz; Greatgranddaughter, Emilia, and many other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Ruth Ann Diaz; his parents; and three brothers.
There will be a visitation on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary reciting at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, at Stroud Funeral Home, and the funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute.
