Edward Torrez Garcia
May 6, 1940 –
March 30, 2023
Edward Torrez Garcia was called home to heaven to be with the Lord on March 30, 2023 at the age of 82 with his loving wife and family by his side, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Edward was a lifelong resident of Freeport, Texas, born on May 6, 1940. He held an Associate of Applied Science degree from Brazosport College, Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from East Texas State University.
Edward was a highly recognized business man of more than 50 years and held many board positions and had many achievement accomplishments for his community of the Texas Gulf Coast. In his long career he served on the following: Freeport City Council, Governor’s State Job Training Coordinating Council, Governor’s Task Force on Small Businesses, Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President, Dallas Minority Business Center Board of Directors, Dallas Manpower Advisory Board Member, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Dallas SER-Jobs for Progress Board of Directors, Houston SER-Jobs for Progress Board of Directors, Houston-Galveston Area Council, Mainland Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, Freeport League Board of Directors, City of Freeport Planning Commission, City of Freeport Board of Adjustments, Freeport LULAC Board of Directors, LULAC Council #636 President, 1982 LULAC Man of the Year, LULAC Council #4655 President, Freeport Lions Club Board of Directors, Freeport Masonic Lodge #757 Former Past Master, VFW Post #4341 Post Commander, B.I.S.D Hispanic Advisory Committee, B.I.S.D Bond oversight committee, Brazosport Business Council Board of Directors, Brazosport Chamber of Commerce, Associated Builders and Contractors, Freeport Economic Development Corporation President. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He loved spending time with his family and friends and serving the Brazosport community as an involved business owner of Gulf insurance in Freeport, Texas. Sundays, were his days for family where he loved getting together and cheering on his Dallas Cowboys. And there were no work discussions at home after 5pm. He was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Edward is preceded into death by his father, Ladislado (Lalo) R. Garcia; mother, Margarita T. Mata; and siblings, Esther Garcia, Gonzalo T. Garcia, Concepcion Moreno, Beatrice Garcia, and Arthur T. Garcia.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Mary M. Garcia; and children, Edward Keith Garcia, Zachary Garcia, and Sofia Gibson (David); seven grandchildren, Mary Chavez (Arnold), Edward Brandon Garcia (Bianca), Allie Gibson, Kayela Garcia, Gabrielle Garcia, Clarissa Gibson, and Mark Thomas (Teri), and 10 great-grandchildren; Siblings, Pedro T. Garcia, Virginia Tobias, Julio T. Garcia (Virginia), Oscar T. Garcia (Norma), David T. Garcia, and Margaret Armstrong; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Viewing will be at Lakewood Funeral home, 98 N. Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freeport, Texas with burial proceeding after at Restwood Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Gibson, Edward Brandon Garcia, Arnold Chavez, Wes Tidwell, Joshua Savoy, and J.C. Garcia.
Honorary Pallbearers are Milan Miller, Larry Mize, Judge Marc W. Holder, Sam Reyna, Lon Siddall, Freeport Masonic Lodge #757 and VFW Post #4341.
The Garcia Family would like to give a special Thank you to all of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff Members at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
