Annette Hoss, 85, of Angleton, Texas passed away peacefully in Angleton, on May 7, 2023. She was born to her parents, Jay Pelle and Ollie (Heflin) Donham on May 2, 1938.
Annette was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married Roger Hoss on February 6, 1982, in Freeport, Texas. They cherished their lives together and are now reunited in Heaven. Annette loved spending time sewing, reading, working crossword puzzles, gardening, traveling, and golfing. She also enjoyed cooking for and entertaining her family and friends. Annette attended and cherished her church family at Family Life Church in Lake Jackson, Texas. Annette was always up for anything and was the life of the party. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Taylor officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home prior to the service. Annette will be laid to rest at Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, Texas, after the service.
Left to cherish Annette’s memory are her children, Jeff Leonard, Jaye Blaha; bonus son, John Hoss (wife, Felicia); bonus daughter, Kristi Hoss Schiller (husband, John); her brothers, Don Donham (wife, Geneva) and Russell Gene Donham (wife, Betty); her sisters, Patricia Donham, Sandra Pousson (husband, David); her grandchildren, Brett Blaha, Ashley Taylor (husband, Casey), Jaye Madeline Davis, Danielle Hoss and Sinclair Schiller. Also left to cherish her memory are her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Nutt, Austin Nutt, Shelby Taylor, and Wimberley Taylor. She will also be missed by her buddy, Chile Cheese AKA “Short & Brown”.
Awaiting Annette’s arrival in Heaven were her parents, Jay Pelle and Ollie Donham, and her husband, Roger Hoss.
In true Annette fashion, as she was always a gracious hostess; and at her request there will be door prizes.
The family requests that everyone wear something cheerful.
