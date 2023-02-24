Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Tichacek went rejoicing into heaven on February 17, 2023. She was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on May 27, 1961, to Lester Dale (LD) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Garrett.
Beth was known for her kindness. Her mother said “As a child, Beth loved to give gifts. She would have gifts for everyone when no one else did. I think this was just another aspect of the love that she felt for all of us!” Her sister Kelli said “My best and strongest memory from when we were young to present is that Beth always made me feel so loved. I can’t remember ever any arguments or her ever calling me a brat or something like that. Her heart was golden. She was stubborn, determined, AND sweet.” Her sister Patti said “She has led a life of faith through many trials. In all, she has loved God and every person she meets.” Indeed, she followed Jesus’ example in loving others.
Beth enjoyed reading the Bible and worshiping Jesus above all else in this life. She never hesitated to tell others about all that Jesus had done for her. She lived a life truly in step with her faith. Her confidence in Christ Jesus gave her peace. Philippians 4:7 says “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Her heart and mind were certainly guarded in Christ and she remained in His peace until the very end.
Beth is survived by her husband, Joe Tichacek; her mother, Jackie Garrett; her sisters, Patti Chesney and Kelli Flanagan; her son, Shawn Hudson; daughter-in-law, Alicia Hudson; son, Terry Hudson; daughter-in-law, Reena Hudson; daughter, Mindy Swee; son-in-law, Ben Swee; and grandchildren, Christopher, Rachel, Caroline, David, Dhruv, Dev, Elizabeth, Josiah, Naomi, Matteo, and Rafael.
Beth is preceded in death by her father, LD Garrett.
Services will be held at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home at 634 S. Columbia Dr. in West Columbia, Texas, on Saturday, February 25th, at 2:00 p.m.
