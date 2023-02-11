Elsie Rae Bryan Christensen passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on February 4, 2023. She was beloved by her family and friends, and she leaves a huge hole in our hearts.
Elsie Rae was born on April 26, 1945 in Freeport, Texas to Henry Austin Bryan and Elsie Eleanor Mariam Bryan. She was married to Carl Christensen and was blessed with a lovely daughter, Johanne “Holle” Christensen who resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Elsie Rae graduated from the University of Houston.
Elsie Rae managed the development of IT systems at Automated Systems, owned and operated Crafty Software, and along with Carl, was co-founder of Christensen Production Services.
A country girl at heart who was happiest with her hands in the soil, watching her birds, or just gazing at her meadow. Loving, giving and serving were at the heart of all she did, and family and friends were a priority in her life.
A pioneer woman, full of courage who did not let bumps in the road keep her down. When she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January, Elsie Rae accepted her path and fought with courage, dignity and grace. She was grateful for each and every doctor, resident, nurse, associate, and staff that cared for her at Ascension Dell - S eton Hospital at UT in Austin, Texas. All the way to the end, not one person left her room without her calling them by name and telling them that she appreciated their care. She loved well and laughed all the way to the gate.
Elsie Rae was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Henry Austin Bryan.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; daughter, Holle; sister, Annie Cassie Bryan Freeman; beloved cat, Penny; granddog, Samir; brothers-in-law, Zan Christensen (Rhonda), Chris Christensen (Michelle); sister-in-law, Gloria Bryan; nieces and nephews, Countess Hope (Steven), Donna Jean Gosh (Phil), Karyn Sole, Kiki Kibler (Brandon). Henning Christensen (Lisa), Zan Christensen (Kallie), Clint Christensen (Liz), Tanya Warbritton (Aaron); numerous great nieces and nephews and many cousins, and close friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church in Jones Creek, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity that is meaningful to you.
Elsie Rae’s words to live by: “Be present in the moment, trust the path aka have faith, be positive and grateful, get centered up, have courage, love much, and laugh often!”
