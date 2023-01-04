Elva Maria David was born in Los Ojuelos, Texas, to Ermodea Laurel and Roman Martinez, a rancher in South Texas. The family moved to Hebbronville where she attended school and met the love of her life, Ralph David.
Elva and Ralph were married in 1948, and moved to Angleton in 1951 and finally to Freeport in 1955, where they have lived ever since. While Ralph continued his banking education and career, Elva was the guiding influence at home. She provided a strong moral and religious household while raising six children during the dynamic decades of the 1950s, 60’s and 70’s. And when opportunities arose to move away for Ralph’s work, Elva was steadfast in her belief that Freeport was the best community for the family.
Elva demonstrated her commitment to the Brazosport area through many volunteer organizations including First United Methodist Church, United Way, His Love Ministries and Women’s Center of Texas. She enjoyed playing dominos with her friends, vacationing in Colorado and travelling around the world.
Ralph and Elva enjoyed their retirement years traveling and visiting their children to see countless concerts, plays, sporting events, graduations, and weddings of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her absolute devotion to God, her family, her joyful laugh, and the thousands of tortillas she cooked for the family and their friends.
Elva is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; and her siblings, Alicia, Hugo, Roman, Salvador, Armendina, and Armondo.
She is survived by her brother, Mauro and her six children, David (Jody), Bill (Kathy), Judy Johnson (Ken), Sam (Kay), Dennis (Jina), and Ralph Jr. There are a total of 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at First Freeport Methodist Church on Saturday January 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the church are requested.
