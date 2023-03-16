Emily Mae “Girly” Fuller

Funeral services for Emily Mae Fuller, 82, of Freeport will be Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at True Honor Baptist Church, Clute, Texas, with Bro. Lawrence Richo officiating and Rev. E. F. Gooden eulogizing. Burial will follow at Gulf Coast Cemetery.
Emily passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Chi St. Luke’s Brazosport surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of True Honor Baptist Church where she was a deaconess, an usher, and a choir member. She loved cooking, sewing, gardening, listening to gospel music and being around her family.
Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fuller, Sr.; son, Randy Lunford; daughter, Yolanda Fuller; parents, Arthur and Florida Lunford; grandparents, Lewis and Emily Hall; father and mother-in-law, Clarette and Ethel Fuller; daughters-in-law Shirley Lunford and JoAnn Fuller.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Charles Lunford, Michael Lunford, Frank Fuller Jr., Calvin Fuller (Nornell); daughters, Zenolia Fuller, Delores Stevenson (Joseph), Bernadette Bob (John); 2 grandchildren that she raised as her own, Lorenzo Fuller (Karen) and Leanna Strambler (Wesley); sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Mary Lunford, Joyce Floyd (Pastor Andrew), Phyllis Lunford, Cynthia Lunford; brothers, Arthur Lunford, Jr., Andrew Lunford; 33 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Michael Lunford, Jr., Joseph Fuller, DeTodveus Lunford, Lorenzo Fuller, Roosevelt Lunford, Darion Lunford, Frank Fuller III, Nolan Sallins and RayShawn Brown.
Visitation will be Friday, March 17, 2023, at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
