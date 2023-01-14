Encarnacion Rey Villarreal, Jr., of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 29, 2022, after a long, brave battle with cancer. Ray trusted the Lord to guide his path and show him the Lord’s will. He passed away peacefully at age 81.
Ray was born in Berclair, Texas, to parents, Encarnacion and Anita (Garza) Villarreal. He grew up in Beeville, Texas, met his sweetheart Gloria in high school, and was married to the love of his life for almost 60 years.
All funeral services will be held at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (100 Oak Drive South, Lake Jackson, Texas, 77566). Services are on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Visitation at 10:00 a.m.; Rosary at 10:30 a.m.; Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.. Fr. Dwight Canizares will officiate. Interment will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m, at Beeville Memorial Cemetery, Highway 59 East.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Delia Villarreal; brothers-in-law, Santana Lopez and Ben Alcala and sister-in-law, Sylvia Villarreal.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gloria; sons, Gerard and Jason; and granddaughter, Josephine Esme Villarreal; sisters, Magdalena Lopez and Lillie Alcala; brother, Raymond Villarreal; brother-in-law, Oscar Borrego; sister-in-law, Rosie Garana; brother-in-law, Ed Garana and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ray and his family relocated to the Brazosport area in 1969. He was employed as a store manager and a sales representative until he retired from Nabisco. Ray enjoyed going to his ranch with his sons, family and friends, talking to everyone, teasing, and retelling embellished stories of himself and his friends. Ray served as a greeter at St. Michael’s and as a volunteer auxiliary member at Brazosport Hospital for numerous years. Ray will be greatly missed.
A heartfelt thank you to family, friends, The Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) and St. Michaels prayer group, who covered Ray with ongoing prayers.
We thank all the doctors and staff for their compassionate care at the local Cancer Center (oncology), Brazoria County Dialysis Center, and IPH Healthcare Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Pantry at St. Michaels or your favorite charity.
