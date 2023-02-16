Erika Fassler Conaway, 78, beloved wife of Edward, expired February 13th after a valiant and lengthy struggle with cancer and several other serious medical conditions. Erika was well known and had many friends in Lake Jackson, where she lived since 1964 after emigrating from her native Germany. She will be remembered as exceptionally sweet, kind, caring and generous.
Erika became very popular through her work at the former Lake Drug, where she gave make-up advice, modeled fashions, and cooked meals; and at the original Wurst Haus, which she helped open and helped develop its menu, and where she worked until 2001 when health issues forced her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her only child, John David Kays, also well known and well liked in the Brazosport community, who died in 2011, aged 47.
Erika is survived by her husband of 36 years, Edward Conaway, of Lake Jackson; granddaughters, Brynn Kays and Aidan Kays; and daughter-in-law, Troy Kays, of New Zealand; and granddaughter, Ashley Libkie, of Washington. Her surviving family in Germany includes her sister, Siggi Sigl, wife of Franz; sister, Fella Gunther; brother, Alois Fassler; sister-in-law, Siggi Fassler, widow of brother, Josef; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lake Jackson, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. February 18th, immediately followed by the funeral service and a reception. A private mausoleum interment will take place at SouthPark cemetery in Pearland.
In lieu of flowers, please rescue an animal or make a donation on Erika’s behalf to the SPCA of Brazoria County.
