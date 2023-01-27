Eristeo “Eddie” Garza, Jr.
December 31, 1976 –
January 21, 2023
Eristeo “Eddie” Garza, Jr., 46, of Brazoria, Texas, was called home by his heavenly Father on January 21, 2023. Eddie was born on December 31, 1976, in McAllen, Texas, to Eristeo “Eddie” Garza, Sr. and Norma Garza Betancourt.
Eddie graduated from Columbia High School in 1996. He excelled in football and track. He was also a member of many clubs. Eddie worked at Red Top while in High School. He graduated from Universal Technical Institute with certification in diesel mechanics. After graduation, he was offered many jobs, but he didn’t want to leave his young family. He decided to work at plant A, but started his career at Lowe’s soon after. He worked at Lowe’s for over 18 years. At the time of his death, he was working at Mundy.
Eddie loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed watching games with his friends and family. Eddie grew up around sports cars and continued to own sports cars and motorcycles throughout his life. Eddie was the friend you called when you needed help or couldn’t figure something out. He always said yes and always found a way to fix things.
Eddie had a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up a room. He had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh. He was a friend to everyone. It wasn’t unusual for Eddie to help out a stranger, mow their grass or carry something heavy. He was kind, especially when no one was looking.
Eddie loved his family. He adored his wife, Misty. He always said he knew since they were in middle school that he’d be with her forever. He talked about how proud he was of his children, Alexis and Eddie. To him, nothing was more important than family.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Eristeo “Eddie” Garza, Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents; step-sister, Lisa Lara and his mother in law, Lee Kime.
He is survived by his wife, Misty Motley Garza; his daughter, Alexis Garza; his son, Eristeo “Eddie” Garza, III all of Brazoria; his grandfather, Sostenes Ramirez of Peñitas, Texas; his mother, Norma Garza Betancourt (Thomas) of Brazoria, Texas; his sister, Dina Johnson (Luke) of Lake Jackson, Texas; his step-brother, Thomas Betancourt, Jr. of Brazoria, Texas. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Eddie will be missed dearly by family, friends, community members, and co-workers.
C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Both at Brazoria First Assembly. Interment will follow at the Brazoria Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Thomas Betancourt, Jr., Jose H. Garza, Peter Guel, Luke Johnson, Travis Motley, Rodolfo Ramírez, Sr., Sostenes Ramírez, III and Jarred Wilbanks.
